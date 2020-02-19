Silver Alert issued for Chicago man last seen in Manitowoc

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Chicago man who was last seen in Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said 79-year-old Petru Iancu was last seen leaving the Holiday Inn on Calumet Avenue in Manitowoc at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

He indicated he was planning to immediately return to his home in Chicago, but he has not arrived.

Investigators say Iancu is not familiar with northeast Wisconsin and they believe he does not know anyone in the area.

He's described as a white man, 5 feet and 6 inches, 180 pounds, blue eyes, and gray hair, bald on top. He walks slowly and with a limp.

Iancu was wearing brown hiking shoes, black sweatpants with a red stripe, blue jacket, glasses and an ascot hat.

He's driving a black 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Illinois plates Q988717.

If you have information about Iancu's location, call the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at 920-683-4201.