Silver Alert issued for Evansville woman

Authorities are looking for Sharon Ann after she did not show up to see her daughter in Sheboygan.

They say the 63-year-old left her home in Evansville Wednesday night, and she often gets lost or confused while driving.

The WI Department of Justice says Meyer drives a dark blue 2016 Kia Sedona. She has a Wisconsin license plate with the number 714YRK.

Authorities describe Meyer as 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 230 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 608-882-2292.