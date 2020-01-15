Silver Alert issued for McFarland man

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old McFarland man on Wednesday morning.

James Michael Klint was last seen walking away from an assisted living facility in McFarland on Tuesday around 9:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

It is believed Klint was at Denny’s on East Broadway in Monona around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, but left in an unknown direction, according to the McFarland Police Department.

There is concern he is unable to maintain his health without medication or make the cognitive decision to return to the assisted living house. He is known to frequent food businesses, order food, and leave with it without paying, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

He is described as friendly and conversational, but may say inappropriate things, lie about who he is or try to persuade others to give him food or cash, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

The McFarland man has a faded very small skull on right forearm that almost looks like a bruise. His hair is blonde, messy and short. He is unshaven. Klint is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Klint was last seen on foot wearing blue or gray slip on shoes and dark sweatpants that he might be holding up. He was also last seen wearing a green “Green Bay Packers” hooded sweatshirt and a gray jacket over a hoodie.

If you have any information, please call the McFarland Police Department at 608-838-3151.

