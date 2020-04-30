Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee County woman

Authorities are looking for Dorothy Kostrova after she sounded confused over the phone, and possibly left her home in Greenfield.

The Department of Justice says the 90-year-old woman spoke on the phone in her home on Wednesday, and has signs of Alzheimer's and dementia.

Authorities believe Kostrova drove off in her blue Ford Fusion. She has a Wisconsin license plate with the number 927-AXE.

Kostrova is listed as 5 feet, weighs 111 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.