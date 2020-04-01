Silver Alert issued for Polk Co. woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old Polk County woman who was last seen Wednesday morning at Balsam Lake.

Mary Dotson left her secondary home in Balsam Lake driving a 1999 Toyota Avalon four-door, brown in color, with Iowa plates AIS239 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Dotson may have been driving to her home in Algona, Iowa or her daughter's home in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Dotson stands 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has green eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing dark slacks and a black and white horizontally striped shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 715-485-8300.