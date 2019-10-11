Silver Alert issued for Rice Lake man

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Paul W. Reece of Rice Lake on Friday afternoon.

Reece was last driving a 2006 maroon Chevrolet Impala with a Wisconsin license plate of 249LWP. The vehicle has a dent to the passenger side rear fender.

He was last seen at a business at 4:30 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Reece is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray, short and scruffy hair and a tattoo on his upper left arm. He was wearing blue plaid flannel, a gray jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rice Lake Police Department at 715-537-3106.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has not released a picture of Reece at this time.