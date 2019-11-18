UPDATE: Family offering $5,000 reward for missing Sawyer County man

The family of a missing Sawyer County man is now offering a reward for information.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered by the family for any information that results in the location of Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman.

WINTER, Wis. (WEAU) –A Silver Alert has been expanded for a missing Sawyer County man.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert says the alert has been expanded due to the possibility that 89-year-old Norbert “Tony” Anthony Dantzman may be hitchhiking.

Officials say Dantzman was last seen at the Strouf Motel in Winter on Aug. 30. Families members noticed he was missing from the motel around 10 a.m. and believed to be without any ID or money.

Dantzman has gray hair with brown eyes last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, glasses and a gray hat with the marines emblem. Dantzman also has a beard.

If you have any information, please call the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at 715-634-5213.