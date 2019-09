A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman in Marquette County Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Lucille "Lucy" Schultz was last seen at her home in Oxford, Wis. around 4 p.m.

She is a white female, age 90, 5' and 115 lbs.

Authorities say she is on foot and last seen wearing a green sweater and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Marquette County Sheriff's Office at 608-297-2115.