Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old woman in Lake Geneva

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old woman who was last seen driving in the City of Lake Geneva Tuesday morning.

City of Lake Geneva Police Department reports that Patricia Mary Foley-Ambrose was last seen driving a 2002 blue Dodge Neon westbound on Hwy 50 in the City of Lake Geneva around 9:30 a.m. The vehicle has a WI license plate of 138TUE.

The vehicle also has tape on the sunroof and dealer sticker "Norwood Park Dodge" on drivers side trunk, police say.

Authorities only provided a picture of what her vehicle may look like, not a picture of Foley-Ambrose at this time.