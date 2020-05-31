Silver Alert issued for missing Menomonee Falls man

A silver alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man who is believed to have dementia or some cognitive impairment.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Richard Howard Scopline was last seen sometime between 11:00 p.m. Saturday night and 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is believed Scopline left in a 2014 Toyota Camry Grey in color with WI license plate 752-EXH. The vehicle is further reported to have a yellow decal with the letters CMH on the driver’s side rear window.

Scopline is described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 82 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black zip up jacket.

Anyone who has seen Scopline is asked to call the Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262)532-8700.