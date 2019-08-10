Silver Alert issued for missing Oshkosh woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Nancy Hansen.

Hansen was last seen leaving her residence in Oshkosh.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, she was last seen at 7:45 p.m.

Hansen may be in a 1993 silver Buick with a WI license plate: 47342DS. The release said she has lots of clothing in the back seat.

She was last seen wearing a gold and white polka dot dress and a pink visor. She's 5'6'' and weighs 130 pounds.

According to the release, Hansen has recently been talking about visiting Missouri and Tacoma, Washington.

Anyone with any information should contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.