UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Rock County man

UPDATE: Harry Wendtland has been found safe.

The WIsconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for Harry Wendtland.

He is 80 years old and a white male. Wendtland is 5'09'' 125 lbs., with hazel eyes, Gray, longer hair, full beard.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy winter coat, dark blue sweat shirt, dirty blue jeans, blue baseball cap and wearing glasses. Authorities believe he's missing from Garfield Avenue in Beloit.

Wendtland is driving a 2004/Red Chrysler/Sebring LXI, WI license plate 455WHD. Vehicle has missing a passenger side door mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6800.

