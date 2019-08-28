Silver Alert issued for missing Madison-area woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman in the town of Westport just north of Madison Wednesday.

Colleen Soper, 87, was last seen driving in a black Dodge Caliber with the Wisconsin license plate number 327-FXX. She was last at 4961 Borchers Beach Rd. around 3:55 p.m.

Authorities say Soper may be heading to Blanchardville, or to a family member's residence at 5296 John Wilkinson Rd. in Mazomanie.

Colleen may also be heading to the Hollandale Cemetery. At this time it is unknown what Colleen is wearing.

Soper is described as having gray hair, brown eyes, 5'2" tall and about 132 pounds.

If you know where she might be, you are asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-285-6155.

