Silver Alert issued for woman in Clark County

A silver alert has been issued for 66-year-old Georgana Jean.

Authorities say Jean was last seen leaving the Marshfield Medical Center – Neillsville Campus around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. About three hours later, there was a complaint of a vehicle traveling into oncoming traffic.

Jean is described as 5'4", with dyed red hair, and a flesh colored mole on the tip of her nose.

Authorities say she may be traveling in a 2002 red Dodge Grand Caravan Sport minivan with Wisconsin license plate 239-RYF. The minivan also has a damaged headlight held on by a bungee cord.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

