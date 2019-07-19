Silver Alert issued for woman in Suamico

Authorities are looking for Susan Gritt, who walks with a cane and was last seen on Thursday, July 18.

The woman from Suamico in Brown County was seen driving in Green Bay around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The car is described as a red 2008 Chevy Impala with the Wisconsin license plate number 723-TCD.

Susan is 81-years-old. She is about 5'6", weighs around 135 pounds, with short and straight gray hair. The woman is known to wear glasses and has hazel eyes.

If you see Susan, you're asked to call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (920)-391-7450.