Silver Alert issued for woman missing after car crash

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old woman from Washington County who is missing after a car crash in the Town of Polk.

Officials said around 2:30 a.m., Kathleen Thomson crashed into a utility pole on County Highway C at Mayfield Road. She was not located at the scene, and an extensive ground and air search did not reveal her location.

Officials believe someone may have stopped to assist Thomson and given her a ride, but she has not been located.

Thomson has significant health issues that greatly limit her movement, according to officials. She typically walks with a walker which was left at her home. She also recently suffered a stroke, which has limited her ability to communicate.

Thomson is described as a white female, with a height of 5'3" and weight of 180 pounds. She has shoulder-length, curly gray hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a black blouse, light blue Bermuda shorts, black Sketcher tennis shoes and glasses.