Silver Alert issued for missing Washington County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old Dolores Thompson.

Thompson was last seen at the Panera Bread on Rivercrest Drive in Menomonee Falls, WI.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, she was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Thompson may be in a 2004 silver Toyota Camry with a WI license plate: 671-BDA.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater, beige pants, black shoes, white pearl earrings, and carrying a black purse. She's 5'2'' and weighs 140 pounds.

According to the release, Thompson is believed to have not returned after dinner at Panera Bread Friday night. She has a former residence in Milwaukee, a family cottage in the Waupaca area and frequents businesses in the Germantown, Menomonee Falls, and New Berlin areas.

Anyone with any information should contact the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780.