Silver alert: 77-year-old Donald Miller

A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Donald Miller.

Miller is 6’2” and weighs about 185 pounds. He has short gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt with a car or Harley Davidson logo on it, a pair of blue jeans with holes in them, and New Balance shoes.

Miller was last seen at about 2:30 Saturday afternoon on I-94 west of Menominee. He is missing from Wisconsin.

Officials say Miller left his home to drop off some yard waste. He later called his wife to tell her he was lost. Miller was unable to follow directions home.

Right now, he’s believed to be in St. Croix County in northwest Wisconsin, as of about 7:40 Saturday night. He has no connections to the area.

Miller is driving a 2013 Black Ford Escape with a military license plate.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact 608-266-4730.

