Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Wisconsin Dells man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man in the Wisconsin Dells Wednesday afternoon.

Lake Delton police say Robert Swanson last seen driving a silver 2010 Mercury Milan with WI plates 946-ZVF.

Police say Swanson may be trying to get to Shorewood or East Bethel, Minnesota.

Swanson is described as a white male, 5'8", 190 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. It’s not clear what he is wearing. Authorities have not released a photo of Swanson.

Anyone with info is asked to call Sauk County at 608-355-4495.

