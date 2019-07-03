Silver alert canceled for Brookfield woman

A silver alert has been canceled for Beverly Schnier. Schneir was found safe.

She was last seen early Wednesday morning at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. She didn't return home after visiting her husband there.

Beverly is 89-years-old with gray, short thinning hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers on it, black shoes, black slacks, and carrying a black handbag.

Beverly is driving a white 2016 Toyota Camry with WI plates: 994-XZS.

Anyone with info is asked to call Brookfield PD at 262-787-3702.

