Silvert Alert for Bristol man

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for Alfred R. Jahnke of Bristol on Tuesday evening.

The 64-year-old man walked away from his residence on Monday night at 9:30 p.m., according to the department. Law enforcement believes Jahnke may be in the area of Lake County County, Illinois. He was last seen wearing a "4th of July" t-shirt.

While the photo of Jahnke shows facial hair, he was clean shaven at the time he went missing. Jahnke has gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet and 9 inches tall while weighing 145 pounds.

He was last seen on foot. Anyone with information should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office at 262-605-5100.