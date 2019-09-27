Single Game NL Wild Card tickets on sale for Brewers

Brewers fans are looking forward to the postseason and beginning Friday morning, fans will be able to purchase tickets for the National League Wild Card game at Miller Park.

Tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. Friday and fans can purchase up to 8 tickets by visiting

brewers.com/postseason.

Tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark app and are available in all regular seating locations, as well as select premium areas. Postseason tickets are dynamically priced and subject to increase according to demand.

In the event this game does not occur, purchases will be refunded within 10 business days of the scheduled game.

Team officials say a significant amount of tickets for the next round of games are already snapped up. Tickets for the Division Series will open to fans next week.