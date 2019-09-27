Single plastic tea bag can leak billions of pieces of microplastic, study finds

Paper or plastic? The next time you make a cup of tea, scientists say you might want to pick that paper tea bag, or just go loose-leaf.

If you use a plastic tea bag, shards of plastic might end up in your Earl Grey or Oolong, according to a new study that found a single bag can release billions of what researchers call “microplastic particles” into a cup.

That’s thousands of times higher than the amount of plastic that’s been found in other kinds of food or drinks.

Apparently, we already eat quite a bit of plastic as it is – enough to equal the weight of a credit card, every week.

At this point, scientists don’t really know how the particles could affect our health, because there just haven’t been enough studies.

But the World Health Organization says that needs to change, because microplastics are everywhere.

