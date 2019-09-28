Single shot reported after suspects drive into housing complex in Baraboo

Baraboo Police are working to identify suspects after multiple people went into a housing complex, leading to a gunshot.

Chief Rob Sinden says around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to the 900 block of Lake Street.

An investigation revealed multiple unknown people went into the housing complex in a vehicle, causing a disturbance with several people living there.

One of the unknown people fired a single round and left. It did not hit anyone or cause any injuries.

Officers say the suspects had already driven off when they arrived.

They are talking with people who live in the housing complex for information, but they have conflicting reports. No descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle are being released because of this.