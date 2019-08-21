Single tickets for 2019-20 Overture season available Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Single tickets for most of the shows offered for the 2019-20 season at the Overture Center will go on sale to the public Saturday, August 24.
Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. at the Overture Center Ticket Office or at 11 a.m. by phone or web orders.
Tickets will be on sale for "The Spongebob Musical," and performances a part of the Cabaret Series, Duck Soup Cinema, and National Geographic Live.
The following performances will also go on sale August 24:
- Kittel & Co.
- Mariachi Herencia de Mexico
- Black Violin: Impossible Tour
- The Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody
- An Evening with Straight No Chaser
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
- Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd's "The Wall"
- Thompson Square
- Dino-Light
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert
- The Naked Magicians
- Diavolo
- Sweet Honey in the Rock
- The Chieftans: The Irish Goodbye
- One Night of Queen
- The Flying Karamazov Brothers
- Step Africka!
- Diary of a Wombat
- Plena Libre
- Air Play
- Alonzo King Lines Ballet: Figures of Speech
- Classic Albums Live Performs AC/DC's "Back in Black"
- Kathy Mattea
- Star Wars Live in Concert with The Madison Symphony Orchestra
- The Finest Hour Featuring Davina and The Vagabonds and Hot Club of CowTown
- The Second City's Laughing (For All the Wrong Reasons)
- The Best of Second City: Late Night Edition
- Hamilton
- The Color Purple
- My Fair Lady
- The Play that goes Wrong
- Come From Away
- Wicked
- Riverdance: New 25th Anniversary Show
For more information on the performances and how to purchase tickets, click here.
On sale dates for the following shows have not been announced yet: