Single tickets for 2019-20 Overture season available Saturday

Single tickets for most of the shows offered for the 2019-20 season at the Overture Center will go on sale to the public Saturday, August 24.

Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. at the Overture Center Ticket Office or at 11 a.m. by phone or web orders.

Tickets will be on sale for "The Spongebob Musical," and performances a part of the Cabaret Series, Duck Soup Cinema, and National Geographic Live.

The following performances will also go on sale August 24:

