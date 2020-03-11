Sinkhole closes part of road near Craig High School

A sinkhole has closed a road in Janesville Wednesday morning.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the lane heading east on Ruger Avenue near Craig High School has been closed. Officials said a "large sinkhole" formed in between Hillside Court and South Harmony Drive.

Officers say Ruger Avenue heading west will remain open for the time being, but traffic heading east will be detoured onto Cherokee Road. They also said the closure may be in effect until Thursday.

