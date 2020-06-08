Sinsinawa Mound to remain closed until September

Sinsinawa Mound plans to stay closed to the public until at least September of this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ministry announced Monday. A spokesperson explained the move is keeping in line with recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

“Although we regret not being able to welcome our neighbors to Sinsinawa at this time, we count on their understanding that these steps are necessary for the well-being of our Sisters, coworkers, and guests. Our neighbors can count on our prayers for all those in our tristate area especially," Sinsinawa Dominican Prioress Toni Harris, OP, said.

While the Mound remains closed, and all programs, events, prayer services, meetings, tours, and retreats have been canceled, many of its items are still available online.

Bakery orders can be made here, while purchases from the book and gift shop can be made here. They will ship the items or arrange curbside pickup.