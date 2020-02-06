Sisters in blue and in blood: policing a family business for MPD

Three years apart in age, sisters Clare Gloede and Ashley Jackson did not always see eye-to-eye.

“Oh no,” Jackson says. “We were not friends until probably 2017.”

Since then, things have changed a bit. The sisters have matching haircuts, drive the same car, live in the same apartment complex and share the same profession.

“We are a family, we consider ourselves a family with just a normal co-worker. But to have an actual family member, I think it adds just a little bit about what it means to you,” says Officer Clare Gloede, Madison Police Department.

Nowadays, policing is a way of life for Officers Gloede and Jackson.

“Clare says I copied her,” Officer Jackson jokes. “[As an officer] you're kind of looking forward to each day because you're like, 'I don't know what's going to happen. And it's either going to be great or it's going to be very difficult, but you're going to make it through no matter what.”

Officer Gloede joined MPD about four years ago. Her older sister followed in those footsteps just last year. Officer Jackson says joining MPD was not always a clear path for her.

“Clare was always kind of the one who had the law enforcement job, dream job type of thing. I didn’t know what I wanted to do all the way until I was 21, probably,” she says. “It wasn’t so much as a job title, as it was like finding a job that fit what was important to me.”

For Officer Gloede, the passion for policing started at an early age.

“Part of me always knew. I knew I wanted to do something helping other people, and serving other people in some type of capacity,” she says.

The sisters mark a second generation of public service, following a path paved by their father, retired Madison Police Captain Carl Gloede.

“He has those worries like any parent would, but he also understands why we chose to do this just as he did,” Officer Gloede says. “There is something powerful about the ability to change peoples' lives in the capacity that we can."

It is the family bond that brings something special to the force.

“I think being sisters you can just tell her how I truly feel,” Officer Gloede says. “Be blunt about even little things."

Each sister watches over a different part of the city, Officer Gloede transferring from the downtown area to the North side of Madison, and Officer Jackson serving on the East side.

“I love the east side. It's just, it's home. So it will always hold a special place in my heart,” Officer Jackson says.

The sisters are just a small percent of the 28 percent of women who make up the Madison Police Department. NBC15 News first brought you the story last month, reporting 137 women serve with the department, one of the highest percentages across the country.

“It’s very cool, I’m very proud of Madison. And I think that it’s also very representative of Madison in general, kind of being ahead of the game,” Officer Jackson says. “I think it's important for women to be represented in all fields. Not just the normalized professions, but in professions where women can be seen as assertive and figureheads and be a representation out in the community.”

Officers Gloede and Jackson are just one of three sets of sisters working with MPD.

