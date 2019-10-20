Rope rescue at Devil’s Lake

Authorities say there is an ongoing rope rescue in the bluffs of Devil's Lake State Park.

The Baraboo Fire Department and rescue teams are on scene, along with the Lake Delton Fire Department and rescue team. Med Flight has also been called to the scene.

The Department of Natural Resources is expected to put out a release with more information in the near future.

NBC15 crews are on the way to the scene. This is a developing story that will be updated as new information comes into the NBC15 Newsroom.

