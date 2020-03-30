Six Flags Great America delays 2020 opening

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. announced it is delaying its 2020 opening due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release Monday, Six Flags officials said the park has suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter.

The park said there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, but the safety of guests and team members is the highest priority.

"We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials," the press release said.

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.

Six Flags Great America Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable).

