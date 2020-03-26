Six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County: Health Dept.

A total of six people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to the county's health department Thursday.

In an email, Director/Health Officer Gail Scott with the Jefferson County Health Department said that so far, no one has died from COVID-19 in the county.

This comes five days after the health department announced its first confirmed case, on March 20.

As always, the Health Department reminded residents of the following tips to avoid spreading the disease.

- Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including play dates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, and non-essential workers in your house).

- Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water.

- Cover coughs and sneezes.

- Avoid touching your face.

- Stay home when sick.