Six people facing possible charges after 3 overdoses in South Wayne home, sheriff says

Two people were arrested and charges were referred for four others after authorities found three unresponsive adults following overdoses in Lafayette County.

Dispatchers received a call for three unresponsive adults at a home on the 300 block of West Grove Street in South Wayne on Wednesday morning.

First responders found the three adults inside and moved them outside. They were then given Naloxone after first responders believed they may have overdosed on an opiate. They were taken to Monroe Hospital.

After searching the home on Grove Street, and another on the 500 block of South Galena Street, deputies arrested Samuel Krebs and William Osbough.

Krebs was arrested for delivery of heroin, reckless endangering safety and maintaining a drug dwelling. The 31-year-old was also arrested on multiple warrants.

Osbough, 25, was arrested for delivery of cocaine, cocaine possession, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Charges were also referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office for Shayna Krebs ,23, for maintaining a drug dwelling, Corey Lee Sefford, 39, for cocaine delivery, Donald E. Surrell, 57, and Betty R. Surrell, 53, for possessing drug paraphernalia.