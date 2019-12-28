Family displaced after apartment fire in Janesville

The Janesville Fire Department says they could see fire on the roof of a two-story, multi-family residence when they arrived on scene Friday.

Authorities say the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of arrival to the building n 409 Center Avenue.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting five adults and one child who were displaced due to the fire.

The total amount estimated in damages is $150,000.

Officials say the fire started from an electrical issue that occurred in Apartment #2.