Six-year feud leads to fight, woman arrested in Madison

Madison Police say Takenya Ewing started fighting with a woman she hadn't seen in six years, after a past feud reignited.

Officers say they were initially dispatched to the Kwik Trip and the Walgreens Pharmacy on Washington Ave. They determined the calls around 10:43 p.m. Thursday were related.

Police say Ewing and the victim knew each other and hadn't seen each other in six years. A feud reignited when they passed each other at Walgreens.

The victim took something Ewing said as a threat, and went to her car to get pepper spray.

Ewing followed her with an edged weapon, and lunged at her when she was at her car, leading the two to fight.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach area, and sprayed Ewing with the pepper spray. Neither weapon was recovered.

Ewing was arrested for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police are still investigating and as that any witnesses or anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or non-emergency Dispatch at 608-255-2345.