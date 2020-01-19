Skate around Monona’s newest ice rink

The Monona Bank RiverRink is run by Monona Parks and Recreation and recently opened for the winter season.

Dane County's newest regional attraction for outdoor recreation is the Monona Bank RiverRink. The 5,000 square feet refrigerated rink can accommodate up to 100 skaters and is an excellent venue for family skating, learn to skate programs, private rentals, and special events.

The rink is located at 800 W. Broadway in the new Current Development. The Below Deck Concession Stand has food and drink for sale, including s'mores kits to enjoy by the bonfire or a cup of warm hot chocolate or hot cider.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for youth ages 2-17. Skate rentals are available for $5.00 per pair.

Skate Cinema is on January 24th and runs from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00pm and will include ice skating while a movie plays on the big screen.

Another upcoming event is the Polar Bear Skate starting at 1:00 p.m. Ice skaters are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and beach attire to take the "plunge" onto the ice rink. There will be fun prizes and a costume contest.