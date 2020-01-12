Skiers, snowboarders take advantage of recent snowfall

Saturday's snow did not bring as much snow as predicted, but that did not stop people from making the most of it.

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday at Devil's Head Resort, taking advantage of the fresh snow.

"Sometimes the snow is really fluffy and you can go fast and if you fall, you won't break anything," said Molly Feuillerat, a 9-year-old snowboarding with her family.

One visitor from Illinois said Sunday was the first time this season he could go snowboarding.

"We were going to Park City, Utah, but they didn't have enough snow, so Wisconsin, we looked at a ton of places and Wisconsin was the only place that was going to get hit," said William Vanderwall.

Vanderwall said even though the snowstorm was not as big as expected, even the few inches makes a difference.

"Manufactured snow, it ices up pretty quickly, but if you get a little powder on top of it, it's great," he said.

Devil's Head, like other local ski hills, makes their own snow, but general manager Joe Vittengl said fresh snow is a boost for business, especially after weeks of warm weather.

"The weather's done some really crazy things for us, we've seen fluctuations of 20 to 30 degrees in a day," Vittengl said.

NBC15 also spoke to Tyrol Basin Ski And Snowboard Area and Cascade Mountain, and both places agreed fresh powder is great for bringing people out on the slopes.

Cascade Mountain told NBC15 the recent warm weather had been making their manufactured snow feel sandy, but the fresh snow improves the consistency.

Both places, as well as Devil's Head, said snowfall gets people thinking about winter sports.

"It gets all of their skiers and snowboarders fired up to come up to the slopes," Vittengl explained.

Ski resorts are hoping this weather continues, especially into Martin Luther King weekend, a busy time for many local ski areas.

"We're really looking forward to have the winter hit us again and hit us hard," Vittengl said.

