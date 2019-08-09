Slight chance of a shower Saturday night

Your Friday calls for perfect weather from start to finish as strong high pressure dominates. There will be a slight increase in cloud cover on Saturday ahead of our next weather system. A brief shower is possible Saturday night and early Sunday as a weak low pressure system passes overhead. This system will weaken as it encounters drier air, therefore, rain chances will be very low Saturday night.

Another weather maker moves in for Monday night, this disturbance has ample moisture with it and will provide a better chance of showers/storms.