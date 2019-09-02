Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the eye of Hurricane Dorian is "wobbling" over the Bahamas' northernmost island.

Still, residents of Grand Bahama are advised to remain in their shelters, as dangerous winds will pick back up once the eye passes.

As of around 6 a.m. Monday, the center of the storm was around 35 miles (56 kilometers) east-northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama and 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Top sustained winds remain at 165 mph (265 kph) and the Category 5 storm continues to inch west at just 1 mph (1.6 kph).

Dorian is expected to continue lashing the Bahamas on Monday, before moving closer to the southeastern U.S. coast Monday night through Wednesday evening.

