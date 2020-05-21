Slow, no-wake declared for portion of Rock River

Speed restrictions will be in place for a portion of the Rock River over the holiday weekend.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office declared a slow, no-wake order on Thursday.

U.S. Geological Gauges state the water level for Afton is 7.06 feet. County ordinances requires the slow, no-wake restriction on the river when water levels exceed 6.5 feet in Afton.

Signs will be places along the river at all public access points between the Indianford Dam and W B R Townline Road Bridge.

