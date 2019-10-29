Slushy roads and cold temperatures Tuesday morning

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). The snow should be out of the area by 5 a.m. However, the roads could still remain slick and slushy Tuesday morning. Bridges, overpasses and secondary roads could be covered with snow. Make sure to pad a few minutes on to your morning commute. With a clearing sky and temperatures warming above freezing, the slush will likely melt in the late morning or early this afternoon.

Most places from Monday night into Tuesday morning between 1-3" of snow. Widespread travel problems and impassable roads are not expected. However, the roads will could be slick and slushy. Don't be in hurry Tuesday morning, you probably won't be able to go the speed limit. Temperatures are expected to be near or below freezing.

The sky will quickly clear Tuesday morning and we should see a lot of sunshine by the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, it's still going to be chilly. Afternoon highs will only be near 40 degrees.

Clouds will start to return Tuesday night, with cold temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s. There will be a slight chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow, mainly late in the day. The best chance of precipitation will be near the IL-WI state line.

The wintry mix will start to pickup Wednesday night. This is when a developing storm system will pass to our south. There will be the potential for a wintry mix of rain and snow Wednesday night through Thursday. With the southern Wisconsin being on the cold side of this system, the precipitation could turn into all snow. Accumulating snow will be possible. Right now, it looks like accumulations could range from 2-4". Keep in mind, this system is still a couple days away, and there is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. The models have trended towards a quicker and weaker storm system, so this could have a big impacts on snowfall totals. Make sure to check back in for updates.

With a faster moving system, the wintry mix will likely wrap up from west to east across the area late Thursday into Thursday night. Trick-or-treating might not be as wet as previously thought. It's still going to be cold, though. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s.

The end of the work week and the weekend won't be as active. Flurries will be possible at times, though. Highs will only be on either side of 40 degrees.