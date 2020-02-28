Small businesses struggle with staff retention, rising healthcare costs

For eight years, Julie Schnell has owned Windsor Breads Bakery and Coffee House.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Schnell. “But it’s also very exhausting.”

She and her husband bought the business in 2012 from another couple.

“When we started out, it was just me doing everything,” said Schnell. “But then, as we added things we got busier.”

Since the beginning, Schnell says she’s typically employed college students or those looking for part-time work.

“We’ve probably had a couple of hundred staff members in the last eight years because people come and go,” she added.

Dane Buy Local Board of Directors President, Amanda Metcalfe, says staff retention during winter months is one of the biggest struggles for area business.

“Coming off the holidays, you’re losing that seasonal staff you might have just had and you’re trying to ramp back up,” said Metcalfe. “What we hear a lot of from our members is that it’s hard to find employees and staffing is really difficult in the climate that we’re in."

Schnell says low unemployment, while good for the workforce, puts small business owners at a disadvantage.

“There’s not that pool to pull from so that’s been a really big challenge as far as finding people who are good quality employees but also are able to work for longer than a month or two,” Schnell said.

Metcalfe says another problem local retailers face are rising healthcare costs.

“The cost of healthcare is increasing year after year and it’s just the increase of business going up,” Metcalfe said. “There’s that full circle struggle: an increase in healthcare, increase in wages and then trying to stay competitive.”

With her over 3,000 Facebook fans, Schnell shared her struggles in an emotional post. Before long, the store was entirely sold out of cookies, breads, and muffins.

“It’s so heartwarming it blows my mind,” said Schnell when she learned her post had reached thousands within the first 12 hours. “That’s the neat thing is when you share your story with people, it can be so wonderful and overwhelming.”

Schnell hopes the support will remain steady and not just for her business.

“You really have to support those places because they’re the ones that live in the community and your money stays in the community if you shop local,” Schnell said.

Metcalfe says small businesses are what make Dane County unique.

“We’re really lucky to live in an area where we have that,” she said. “Making sure that you’re visiting those places and that you’re stopping in those businesses, especially in times like now, are really important because that’s how you keep them here.”

Windsor Breads Bakery and Coffee House is located in downtown Windsor.

