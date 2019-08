Small chances of rain through the week

AUGUST 27, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

A cold front will exit to the east today. High pressure will build in and dominate the weather over the next several days. Only small chances of rain exist for the rest of the week.

TODAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER.

HIGH: 75

WIND: W 5-15

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 55

WIND: W 10

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 72

THURSDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 80

FRIDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 73