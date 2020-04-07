Small cities prepare for election day by consolidating polls and keeping surfaces clean

Every registered Sun Prairie voter cast their ballot at Sun Prairie High School on Tuesday.

The main reason behind this merge is due to the shortage of poll workers. The number of absentee ballot requests was almost half the number of registered voters. Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby said that also factored into the city’s decision to consolidate eight polling locations to one.

"We knew that fewer people would be coming on Election Day, and it's been steady, but it's been light, so that helped us worry less about how many people were actually coming through here today," Hilby said.

The longest line of the day was outside for curbside voting. Sun Prairie opened that up to everyone for Election Day.

Sun Prairie, along with many other municipalities, took extra steps to ensure that voters and poll workers were safe from catching COVID-19.

Poll workers in Stoughton wore gloves and masks while assisting voters.

“Some of them are very tentative and nervous to get up close and I have to hand them a voting number, and they're nervous to take it from me," poll worker Russ Horton said.

Even with all the precautions, Stoughton City Clerk Holly Licht is still concerned.

"I'm worried for the safety of my staff, I'm worried for the safety of my coworkers who've been doing this for three weeks," Licht said.

Both the Stoughton and Sun Prairie polling locations also had plexiglass separating the poll workers from voters.