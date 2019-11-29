Small town delivers meals to neighbors

The assembly line inside the United Methodist Church kitchen is a well-oiled machine for the Reedsburg Masonic Lodge annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers pack styrofoam trays with the traditional Thanksgiving fixings, turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, a roll and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

"We have 100 deliveries today," Ken Walter, coordinator of the dinner for the Reedsburg Masonic Lodge, said.

The Gant family has been delivering meals to neighbors for almost 30 years. Bill Gant is 87-years-old and said it's become a tradition for his daughter Laura and his grandson Kory.

"It's always an adventure," Kory Kelsey, Gant's grandson said.

Driving down memory lane, pointing out old homes and making new memories with people they deliver too.

"Sometimes people write notes, this one says 'Thank you so much for the Thanksgiving Dinner, we really appreciate it'," Laura Gant said.

Back at the church people pack the dining room to get a warm meal and also share a warm conversation.

"We've seen the same people over the last 20 to 25 years," Walter said. "It's not all about the food, it's also about the conversations and to share your feelings with others."

This is the 33rd year for the Reedsburg Masonic Lodge Thanksgiving Dinner.