Snow Emergency declared in Madison

The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency until at least 7 a.m. on January 13.

This means alternate side parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 1 a.m Sunday for the Snow Emergency Zone as well as the rest of the City of Madison.

Individuals who park their vehicle in the Snow Emergency Zone overnight must abide by alternate side parking rules during the declared emergency. Those who do not follow the alternate side parking rules may be ticketed and towed.

All Madison residents are encouraged to choose off-street parking options for their vehicles and trailers for the evening of January 11 through January 13. Fewer obstacles in the road means plowing operations will be safer, faster and more complete, according to the City of Madison.

