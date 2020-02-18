Snow Emergency in effect in Madison until Thursday morning

The City of Madison’s alternate side parking rules will remain in effect for the entire city, including the Snow Emergency Zone, until Thursday morning, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines announced on Tuesday.

While plows have been on the streets since Monday evening, the wet, dense snow has slowed their efforts more than during previous storms this winter, he explained. His department is expecting to finish its citywide plowing Tuesday afternoon. At midnight, however, trucks will take to the streets again to clear areas not blocked by parked cars.

Romines says the snow emergency will be lifted on Thursday, February 20, at 7 a.m.

Romines is urging drivers not to park on the streets Tuesday night. If they can’t, they will need to follow alternate side parking rules. That means vehicles throughout Madison will need to be parked on the side of the road with odd house numbers on Tuesday night. Any that aren’t risk being ticketed or towed.

In addition to the overnight plowing, the city intends to work on areas where obstructions won’t let plows completely through. They will also be spreading sand on hills, curves, and intersections.