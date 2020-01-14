Snow and ice possible for Wednesday morning commute

The barrage of storm systems impacting southern Wisconsin continues. The morning commute could be slick Wednesday morning as a wintry mix moves into the area. While totals won't be all the impressive, it's the combination of ice, snow, and timing that will be troublesome.

A "2-Medium Impact" on our Weather Impact Scale as we could see around an inch of snowfall. Freezing rain potential will be up to a few hundredths. More snow to the north and more ice to the south is the forecast.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Madison and points westward. Activity should move in around sunrise and start to push out around noon. Skies will be slow to clear, but will do so by Thursday morning.

