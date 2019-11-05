Snow begins Tuesday night, expected to last thru Wednesday

NOVEMBER 5, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

*** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH NOON WEDNESDAY ***

Cool weather will continue across the region this week and all of next week as well. In the shorter term, snow will impact the area overnight and into tomorrow. A Clipper is currently located along the U.S. – Canadian border near Montana. This will race to the east-southeast arriving overnight tonight. Accumulation will range from one inch near the state line, to near 4 inches northwest of Madison. Very cold air will settle in behind this system and highs will be in the 20s by Thursday and Friday.