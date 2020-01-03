Snow chances return Friday into the weekend

Friday, January 3, 2020

Happy Friday! This morning mostly cloudy and chilly, warm for early January. Temperatures across southern Wisconsin this morning are in the 20s and 30s. You're going to need a coat, hat and gloves this morning. No major weather problems will impact the morning commute today.

Overall, today will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 27 degrees.

A quick moving clipper system will bring in a chance of snow late today and tonight. The forecast models have shifted the track of this system to the southwest, so our snow chances for tonight have gone down a little. The southwestern corner of the WI will have the best chance of snow this evening and tonight. This is where a dusting of snow will be possible. At the very least most places will see a few flakes. At the very most places a few places could see up to an inch. A few slick spots will be possible where the snow does fall.

Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s Friday night into Saturday morning.

A few snowflakes could linger into Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be dry and mostly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be warmer and windy. Highs on Sunday will be near 40 degrees. Expect a southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. Wind gusts this strong could impact traveling and blow away holiday decorations in your yard. There will also be a slight chance of rain/snow Sunday afternoon.

The mild January weather will continue into Monday. Highs on Monday will be near 40 degrees. There will be a chance of snow on Tuesday. Tuesday of next week looks cooler. Highs will be in the low 30s.