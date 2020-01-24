Snow continues Friday, expected to keep falling through the weekend

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS MEDIUM DUE TO SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING.

A slow moving area of low pressure will impact the weather around here for another couple days. Light snow is expected to continue occasionally today into Saturday morning. Accumulation will come slowly but will still impact travel across the region, at time, into the weekend. Additional accumulation of a couple inches is expected through Saturday morning. There could be as much as 4 inches additionally for Rock, Walworth and Jefferson counties.

Temperatures will be seasonally mild with highs in the 30s through the weekend. This will melt snow on pavement during the daytime hours, but snow covered roads are expected this morning and Saturday morning. In the longer range, above average temperatures are expected through next week.